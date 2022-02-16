 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

