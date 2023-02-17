Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
