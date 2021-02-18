It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
