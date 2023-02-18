Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.