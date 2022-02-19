 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

