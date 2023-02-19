Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.