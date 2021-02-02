Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
