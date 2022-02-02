 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

