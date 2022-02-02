Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.