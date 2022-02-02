Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly clo…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensbor…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Sno…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees t…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temper…