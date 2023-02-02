Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
