Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.