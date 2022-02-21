Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
