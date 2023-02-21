Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
