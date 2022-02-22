 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

