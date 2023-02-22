Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain.
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Greensboro area shou…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will s…