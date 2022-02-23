Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.