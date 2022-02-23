 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

