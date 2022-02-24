 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert