Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.