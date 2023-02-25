Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
