Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Greensboro area shou…
You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain.
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …