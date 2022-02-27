The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Gree…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Peri…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 deg…