Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.