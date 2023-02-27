Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
alert top story