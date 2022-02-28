Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.