Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees.
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The G…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain.