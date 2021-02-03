 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Local Weather

