Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
