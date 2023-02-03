Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Periods of thunderstorms are expected today.
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees.