Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.