Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
