Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
