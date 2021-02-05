 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News