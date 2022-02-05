 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert