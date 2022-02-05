Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
