Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Periods of thunderstorms are expected today.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today.
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect …