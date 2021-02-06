Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
