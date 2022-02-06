Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
