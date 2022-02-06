 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert