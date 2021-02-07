Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.