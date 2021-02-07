 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

