Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
