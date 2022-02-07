 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert