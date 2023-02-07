Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
