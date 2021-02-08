Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 AM EST. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Gree…
This evening in Greensboro: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Gr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected f…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. W…