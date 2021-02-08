Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 AM EST. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.