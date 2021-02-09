Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.