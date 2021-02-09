 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

