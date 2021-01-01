 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News