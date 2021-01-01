Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We wil…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Today's co…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 4…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Wednesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Models ar…