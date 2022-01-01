 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

