Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.