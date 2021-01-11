 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

