Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.