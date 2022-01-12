Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.