Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.