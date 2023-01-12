 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

