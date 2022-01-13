 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert