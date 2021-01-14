Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
