Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
