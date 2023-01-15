Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.